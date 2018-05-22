Rockies' Wade Davis: Nabs 17th save Monday
Davis worked around a hit and struck out a batter in a scoreless ninth Monday against the Dodgers for his 17th save
The Rockies have been reliable suppliers of close games, and Davis has done his job consistently, as he is now 17-for-19 in save conversions. Only five other relievers even have 15 save opportunities in 2018. This may be the only time one can ever say this about a reliever, but thus far in 2018, Wade Davis should count himself lucky that he landed in Colorado's bullpen.
