Davis got the save against the Diamondbacks on Sunday, striking out one without allowing a baserunner over a scoreless ninth inning to close out Colorado's 2-0 victory.

It the 41st save of the year for Davis, who has settled down in recent appearances after a string of rough outings had pushed his ERA up over 5.00. That's now down to 4.26 following this outing, to go along with a 1.07 WHIP and 74 strikeouts over 63.1 innings.