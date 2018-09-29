Davis struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Friday to record his 43rd save of the season in a 5-2 win over the Nationals.

While his 4.13 ERA isn't up to the standards he posted at sea level, Davis' 1.06 WHIP and 78:26 K:BB through 65.1 innings on the season are still solid. The 33-year-old will continue to head the Rockies' bullpen throughout the postseason and into 2019.