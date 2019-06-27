Rockies' Wade Davis: Nails down 11th save
Davis gave up a hit in a scoreless ninth inning Wednesday to record his 11th save of the season in a 6-3 win over the Giants.
It's been a shaky June for the veteran closer -- he now sports an 8.64 ERA and 6:5 K:BB through 8.1 innings on the month, having blown two of his six save chances -- but he seems to be righting the ship, reeling off three straight scoreless appearances. If he can stay healthy, Davis still has a reasonable shot at producing his fourth straight 25-save campaign, but anything more than that will require a very big second half.
