Davis picked up his 22nd save, pitching a perfect ninth inning with one strikeout in a 9-8 win over the Giants on Thursday.

Davis is now 22-for-26 is save chances this season and 4-for-6 in the month of June. His 4.26 ERA was beefed up by a pair of atrocious outings earlier this month, but has been pretty strong aside from those hiccups. He still has a strong grasp of the closer role in Colorado.