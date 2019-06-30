Davis struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Saturday to record his 12th save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Dodgers.

He did hit a batter, but otherwise it was a strong response from the veteran closer in the face of very public talk from the Rockies about removing him from ninth-inning duty. Davis still has a 5.76 ERA and 26:16 K:BB through 25 innings, though, and it will take more than one good appearance to build his job security back up.