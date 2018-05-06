Rockies' Wade Davis: Notches 13th save Saturday
Davis tossed a clean ninth inning to pick up his 13th save of the season Saturday against the Mets.
After a rocky outing Friday, Davis needed just 13 pitches -- eight of which were strikes -- to close the door on the Mets on Saturday en route to notching his second save in as many days. The 32-year-old now owns a solid 2.51 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 18:6 K:BB through 14.1 innings this season.
