Rockies' Wade Davis: Notches 15th save
Davis allowed one walk and struck out the side in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save Thursday against the Nationals.
Davis was called upon to protect a one-run lead in the ninth inning. He did so in commanding fashion, whiffing three of the four batters he faced to record his 15th save of the campaign. Davis has been an unsteady performer this season, though he has turned in scoreless outings in eight of last 10 appearances. Even accounting for that stretch, he has a 5.64 ERA and 1.62 WHIP with 32 strikeouts across 30.1 innings.
