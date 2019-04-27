Davis struck out the final batter of Friday's game against the Braves to secure the save.

Davis has been rock solid for Colorado in 2019, as he's allowed a run in just one of his 11 outings. That's good enough for a 1.00 ERA with 12 strikeouts over nine frames. Wade will continue to be the top option for the Rockies in save situations moving forward.

