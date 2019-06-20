Rockies' Wade Davis: Notches ninth save
Davis allowed two hits on one run with a pair of strikeouts to earn the save Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Davis fanned Carson Kelly for the first out, but Kevin Cron responded with a solo home run. The 33-year-old then struck out Jarrod Dyson, but once again, the Diamondbacks answered with a single by Ketel Marte. Luckily, Davis got David Peralta to line out for the final out of the game to pick up his ninth save of the year. Through 23 appearances, the right-hander owns a 5.40 ERA, 1.80 WHIP and 23:13 K:BB.
