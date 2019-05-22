Davis, who landed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, is dealing with a mild oblique strain, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

After the initial news that Davis landed on the shelf, Saunders later noted that he was told it is not a severe oblique strain. Davis has not pitched since May 14, but it would still be surprising to see a pitcher return from any oblique strain in two weeks, so it seems likely that he will return sometime in June. It is unclear who will get the saves in the interim, but Carlos Estevez (3.27 ERA, 29 strikeouts in 22 innings) probably deserves the first crack, while Seunghwan Oh also has experience in the role.