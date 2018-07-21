Davis was unavailable out of the bullpen during the Rockies' 11-10 win over the Diamondbacks on Friday due to a stomach ailment, Thomas Harding of MLB.com reports.

Davis fell ill at some point earlier in the day and spent the game in the team hotel to recover from the bug. With Davis away, Adam Ottavino stepped in as the Rockies' closer, covering 1.1 innings and notching his third save of the season. The Rockies will presumably re-evaluate Davis on Saturday morning and determine if he's fit to pitch in the second game of the series.