Davis was placed on the 10-day injured list Sunday with a right shoulder strain.

Davis was charged with the loss and the blown save after allowing four runs to the Padres on Friday, which is apparently when he sustained the shoulder strain. The severity of the injury remains unclear, though the veteran right-hander should be eligible to be activated Aug. 11. Jairo Diaz or Carlos Estevez are likely options to fill in at closer for the Rockies.