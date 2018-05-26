Davis threw a perfect ninth inning against the Reds on Friday to earn his 18th save of the season.

He sat down Billy Hamilton, Jesse Winker and Tucker Barnhart in order on a total of 13 pitches, getting the final two swinging. The 32-year-old leads the majors in saves -- most closers haven't even had 18 chances -- and he's holding batters to a .164 average. Davis has allowed just one hit in his last four appearances.