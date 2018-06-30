Davis picked up the save against the Dodgers on Friday, working around an earned run to record two strikeouts and close out Colorado's 3-1 victory.

It wasn't entirely smooth sailing for Davis, who gave up a solo home run to Justin Turner after being afforded a three-run lead in the ninth inning. However, he was able to bounce back and bag a pair of strikeouts to preserve the victory. Davis' 4.41 ERA isn't at the level of some of the game's other premier closers, but his 23 saves still lead the National League, so his fantasy value hasn't suffered much despite him being subject to the occasional hiccup.