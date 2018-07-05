Davis worked around a hit and a walk to finish a scoreless ninth for his 25th save Wednesday against the Giants.

Davis has converted five straight saves since blowing two chances in a row June 15 and June 19. Still, Davis has been much shakier than in previous years. His 4.15 ERA can't all be chalked up to Coors Field. Davis's K/BB is down nearly a full point from his 2016 and 2017 marks, as he has already walked 19 batters and is on pace to walk more than 30 for the first time since moving to the bullpen in 2014.