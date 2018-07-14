Davis got the save against the Mariners on Friday, striking out one without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless ninth inning to close out Colorado's 10-7 victory.

Davis continues to rack up the saves, as this latest conversion leaves him tied with Kenley Jansen atop the National League with 26 on the season. He's had his share of rocky outings this season that have hurt his ratios, but this was his fifth straight scoreless appearance, bringing his ERA down to 3.82 and his WHIP to 1.14 through 37.2 innings.