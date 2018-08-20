Rockies' Wade Davis: Picks up 35th save
Davis gave up one hit in an otherwise clean ninth inning Sunday against the Braves en route to picking up his 35th save. He struck out three.
His 35 saves lead the National League. Edwin Diaz (47) and Craig Kimbrel (37) have each saved more games in the American League. Given the Rockies' long-term commitment to Davis and his lofty saves total, his job seems pretty secure, despite an unsightly 4.99 ERA.
