Davis got the save against the Cubs on Monday, working around one hit to fire a scoreless ninth inning and preserve a 6-5 victory for the Rockies. He struck out one and walked none.

Davis picked up his first save since returning from the injured list with an oblique injury with a scoreless effort to successfully protect the one-run lead. He now has eight saves without blowing an opportunity and sports a 2.16 ERA over 16.2 innings on the season.