Rockies' Wade Davis: Picks up first save of season Saturday

Davis struck out two in a perfect ninth inning Saturday to record his first save of the season in a 2-1 win over the Diamondbacks.

Making his first appearance as a Rockie, Davis dispatched the bottom of Arizona's batting order with relative ease, fanning Ketel Marte and Nick Ahmed to close things out. The 32-year-old racked up 59 saves in 63 chances for the Royals and Cubs over the last two seasons, and while his ratios may take a hit pitching half his games at Coors Field, Davis should remain a strong source of saves with his new club.