Rockies' Wade Davis: Picks up ninth save
Davis pitched a clean ninth inning to record the save Saturday against the Cubs.
Davis needed only seven pitches to record his ninth save of the season, the highest mark in the National League. He's been very strong in the closer role for the Rockies to begin the season and there is little reason to doubt his role going forward.
