Rockies' Wade Davis: Picks up save No. 24
Davis worked around a hit in a scoreless ninth inning against the Giants on Monday to earn his 24th save of the season.
He leads the National League in saves and ranks third in all of baseball behind Edwin Diaz (32) and Craig Kimbrel (25). Since his back-to-back blown saves in mid-June, Davis has gone 4-for-4 in save opportunities, easing whatever concerns there may have been about his stability in the ninth. He's allowed just one run on three hits in his last five appearances.
