Davis picked up the save against the Red Sox on Tuesday, working around one hit to fire a scoreless inning and close out a 5-4 extra-innings victory for the Rockies. He struck out one and walked none.

Davis bagged his seventh save of the season with this clean effort, needing 14 pitches to successfully protect the one-run lead. It was a solid rebound effort after he gave up two earned to the Giants in his last appearance. He has yet to blow a save so far this season, and is now sporting a 2.45 ERA and an 18:10 K:BB over 14.2 innings.