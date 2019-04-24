Davis got a one-out save against the Nationals on Wednesday, striking out the only batter he faced to secure a 9-5 victory.

The Rockies were leading 9-3 going into the the ninth inning, but the Nationals staged a rally against Harrison Musgrave that cut the lead to 9-5 and allowed Davis to enter in a save situation. The veteran then struck out Kurt Suzuki with two runners on to end the threat. Davis didn't get his first save until April 15, but he's added two more since then and will continue to serve as the top closer option for the Rockies.