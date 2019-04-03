Davis (1-0) got the win against the Rays on Wednesday, giving up one hit in 1.1 innings, striking out two and walking one in Colorado's 1-0 victory in extra innings.

Davis allowed a couple of baserunners, but he kept the Rays off the scoreboard and was eventually rewarded with his first win of the season thanks to a game-winning home run from Chris Iannetta. It was only the second appearance of the season for the right-hander, who remains the top option at closer for the Rockies, and should start to see more save opportunities as the season progresses.