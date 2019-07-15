Rockies' Wade Davis: Posts 14th save
Davis didn't allow a baserunner and struck out two batters during the ninth inning to record his 14th save in a 10-9 victory against the Reds on Sunday.
The veteran closer was very efficient, shutting down the Reds in 13 pitches. It hasn't been a great season for Davis, but he's been better lately, throwing four straight shutout frames. He is 1-3 and 14-for-16 in save opportunities with a 5.14 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and 29 strikeouts in 28 innings during 2019.
