Rockies' Wade Davis: Racks up 12th save Friday
Davis collected his 12th save of the season in Friday's 8-7 win over the Mets, giving up one run on two hits and a walk over one inning while striking out two.
The back end of the Rockies' bullpen made things an adventure, coughing up five runs in the final two frames, but Davis just managed to put out the fire. He's now struck out two batters in four straight appearances, and the right-hander's 2.70 ERA and 18:6 K:BB in 13.1 innings remain strong despite Friday's hiccup.
