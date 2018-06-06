Davis recorded the final out in Tuesday's win over the Reds to collect his 19th save of the season.

The Rockies held a 9-3 lead heading into the ninth inning, but reliever Bryan Shaw was tagged for three runs while only recording two outs, prompting manager Bud Black to summon his closer for the final out. With inherited runners on first and third, Davis made quick work of Scott Schebler, striking out the game's final batter on three pitches. His 19 saves are the most among all National League closers.