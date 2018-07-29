Davis didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one in the ninth inning work to earn his 29th save of the season Saturday against the Athletics.

Davis recorded his second straight scoreless appearance after imploding on Tuesday, when he surrendered five earned runs. Though he has an uninspiring 4.40 ERA through 43 innings this season, there has been no indication that the Rockies plan to move away from Davis as the closer with Adam Ottavino the only other reliever to record multiple saves -- he's earned four -- in the Rockies' bullpen this season. Davis is now second in the National League with 29 saves in 33 opportunities.