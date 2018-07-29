Rockies' Wade Davis: Records 29th save
Davis didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one in the ninth inning work to earn his 29th save of the season Saturday against the Athletics.
Davis recorded his second straight scoreless appearance after imploding on Tuesday, when he surrendered five earned runs. Though he has an uninspiring 4.40 ERA through 43 innings this season, there has been no indication that the Rockies plan to move away from Davis as the closer with Adam Ottavino the only other reliever to record multiple saves -- he's earned four -- in the Rockies' bullpen this season. Davis is now second in the National League with 29 saves in 33 opportunities.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball trade chart: Ray drops
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Breaking down the deadline deals
The trading has been fast and furious so far, and Fantasy owners are struggling to keep up....
-
Top 10 sleepers hitters for Week 19
In a week with few good matchups for hitters, Scott White sees a lot to like in the Athletics...
-
Week 19 two-start pitcher rankings
Are we ready to trust in Robbie Ray and Jon Gray yet? What about Tanner Roark after a brilliant...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings for Week 19
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Calhoun, Williams options
Kole Calhoun and Nick Williams are on fire, so can they keep it up?