Davis struck out one in a clean ninth inning to get the save Tuesday against the Cardinals.

Davis threw just six pitches (all for strikes) to finish off the Cardinals on way to his 31st save of the season. Davis has now converted his last 11 straight save chances, and he trails only Edwin Diaz (40) and Craig Kimbrel (33) for most saves in the majors. The right-hander has a 50:22 K:BB in 45 innings and is holding opponents to a .182 batting average.