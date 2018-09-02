Davis didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one to record the save Saturday against the Padres.

Davis didn't allow a ball to leave the infield in the process of collecting his 37th save of the season. While he lags significantly behind Edwin Diaz for the league-lead in saves, Davis is tied with Craig Kimbrel for second in the majors. After struggling in the early portions of August, Davis has now gone eight innings without allowing an earned run and has converted five saves in that span.