Rockies' Wade Davis: Records 39th save
Davis allowed an earned run on two hits while striking out two to earn the save Saturday against the Dodgers.
Davis retired the first two batters he faced but then allowed consecutive extra-base hits to allow the Dodgers to get within two runs. However, he managed to strike out Yasmani Grandal to end the game and record his 39th save of the season without further damage. Davis' 4.63 ERA is ugly, though this was the first run he allowed in 10 appearances and he appears to be in no danger of losing the closer role.
