Rockies' Wade Davis: Records sixth save of season
Davis earned the save in the Rockies' win over the Nationals on Friday, striking out two while issuing no walks and no hits.
Davis came into a one-run ballgame and promptly shut the door, getting two swinging strikeouts and a goundout. He's now tallied six saves in seven chances, while striking out nine and walking two in 6.1 innings. The right-hander was 32-for-33 in save chances last year with the Cubs, and he's proving to be a continued source of reliable saves in Colorado.
More News
-
Rockies' Wade Davis: Strikes out two to lock down Padres•
-
Rockies' Wade Davis: Blows first save Saturday•
-
Rockies' Wade Davis: Earns fourth save Thursday•
-
Rockies' Wade Davis: Collects one-out save•
-
Rockies' Wade Davis: Picks up first save of season Saturday•
-
Rockies' Wade Davis: Serves up homer in recent spring appearance•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...