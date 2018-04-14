Davis earned the save in the Rockies' win over the Nationals on Friday, striking out two while issuing no walks and no hits.

Davis came into a one-run ballgame and promptly shut the door, getting two swinging strikeouts and a goundout. He's now tallied six saves in seven chances, while striking out nine and walking two in 6.1 innings. The right-hander was 32-for-33 in save chances last year with the Cubs, and he's proving to be a continued source of reliable saves in Colorado.