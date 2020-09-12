Davis (shoulder) was activated off the 10-day injured list Saturday.
Davis was the Rockies' closer when he hit the injured list in early August with a strained right shoulder, though he didn't look particularly good, allowing five runs in 2.2 innings of work while striking out one and walking three. Given that he's coming off a 2019 campaign in which he posted an 8.65 ERA and a 1.88 WHIP, it's quite possible he's unable to reclaim his role, especially considering that Daniel Bard has converted all six of his save opportunities this year.