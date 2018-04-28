Davis earned the save Friday with a scoreless ninth inning, striking out two while allowing one hit and one walk.

Davis gave up a double to Derek Dietrich to lead off the ninth, and then proceeded to strike out the next two batters before issuing a walk and inducing a groundout to end the game. It was the second consecutive outing that Davis has thrown 24 pitches, the season high for the right-hander. Davis now has 10 saves on the year, trailing only Seattle's Edwin Diaz (11) for most in the majors. In 11.2 innings, the veteran reliever has allowed just five hits while issuing 14 strikeouts against four walks.