Rockies' Wade Davis: Serves up homer in recent spring appearance

Davis allowed two runs on two hits in as many Cactus League innings this spring.

The closer was sharp in his first spring outing against the Brewers, but things got a bit more dicey in his second appearance against the Rangers. Drew Robinson took the right-hander deep in the fifth inning of Davis' most recent outing, highlighting the reliever's 26-pitch frame. Davis hasn't had much trouble with home runs in the past (career 0.8 HR/9), but it remains to be seen how his arsenal will play in the thin Colorado air.