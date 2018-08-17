Davis allowed a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Thursday to record his 33rd save of the season in a 5-3 win over the Braves.

That's a new career high in saves for the 32-year-old, who picked up 32 last season with the Cubs. Davis' numbers otherwise are worse than his usual form, a byproduct of calling Coors Field home, but he's still been a reliable fantasy closer this season, even if he doesn't make a positive impact in ERA like he used to.