Rockies' Wade Davis: Signs with Rockies

Davis agreed to a three-year, $52 million contract with Colorado on Friday, with a fourth-year option for an additional $15 million, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

As first reported by Jess Passan of Yahoo Sports, Davis will be the latest reliever to set up shop at Coors Field. Although the club re-signed Jake McGee and added Bryan Shaw to the mix, there should be no mistaking that Davis will be the ninth-inning man for this upcoming season. In 2017 with the Cubs, Davis posted a 2.30 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, with a 79:28 K:BB ratio in 58.2 innings. He only blew one save in 33 opportunities, and even though his raw numbers don't stack up with some of his best years with the Royals, he was still one of the most effective closers in the game.