Rockies' Wade Davis: Signs with Rockies
Davis agreed to a three-year, $52 million contract with Colorado on Friday, with a fourth-year option for an additional $15 million, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.
As first reported by Jess Passan of Yahoo Sports, Davis will be the latest reliever to set up shop at Coors Field. Although the club re-signed Jake McGee and added Bryan Shaw to the mix, there should be no mistaking that Davis will be the ninth-inning man for this upcoming season. In 2017 with the Cubs, Davis posted a 2.30 ERA and 1.14 WHIP, with a 79:28 K:BB ratio in 58.2 innings. He only blew one save in 33 opportunities, and even though his raw numbers don't stack up with some of his best years with the Royals, he was still one of the most effective closers in the game.
More News
-
Wade Davis: Declines qualifying offer•
-
Cubs' Wade Davis: Receives qualifying offer from Cubs•
-
Cubs' Wade Davis: Pitches in non-save situation Wednesday•
-
Cubs' Wade Davis: Blows save for first time this season•
-
Cubs' Wade Davis: Picks up win Thursday•
-
Cubs' Wade Davis: Whiffs three for save No. 32•
-
Post-winter meetings Roto mock draft
The winter meetings have ended, and much of the Fantasy Baseball landscape is the same. But...
-
Ozuna further clogs Cards outfield
The Cardinals' pursuit of Giancarlo Stanton ended with them acquiring Marcell Ozuna, but Scott...
-
Stanton ups the value of other Yankees
With Saturday's trade, Giancarlo Stanton teams up with Aaron Judge to make the Yankees' already...
-
How does Ohtani fit with Angels?
Shohei Ohtani has made his decision, but how exactly the Angels plan to use him remains anybody's...
-
Dee Gordon trade hurts long-term outlook
Dee Gordon has a new team and a new position. He'll play the outfield in Seattle, which could...
-
Rating Ohtani's seven destinations
Shohei Ohtani reportedly has narrowed the field to seven teams. Where would the two-way sensation...