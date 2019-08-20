Rockies' Wade Davis: Slated to work in seventh or eighth
Davis will most likely be used as a seventh- or eighth-inning reliever, Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post reports.
After Scott Oberg (blood clot) was placed on the IL on Sunday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reported that Davis would return to the closer role. Davis blew a save chance later that day and apparently manager Bud Black is ready to move on; Black said Monday that he's not ready to anoint a new closer, but he made it clear that he'll give right-handers Jairo Diaz and Carlos Estevez chances to close out games over the remainder of the season. Black then turned to Davis in the eighth inning Monday evening and Davis was rocked for three runs on two hits -- including a homer -- in two-thirds of an inning, lifting his ERA for the season to 7.43.
