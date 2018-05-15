Davis worked around a walk to pick up his 15th save with a scoreless ninth Monday against San Diego.

Davis continues to be the beneficiary of Colorado's propensity for close games, as Seattle's Edwin Diaz is the only other reliever to even see 15 save opportunities this season. The Rockies closer has also been lucky enough to make 12 of his 19 appearances thus far away from Coors Field. Davis has proven over the past half-decade that he's one of the best relievers in baseball, but he has also gotten a few breaks to help him out to this hot start in 2018.