Davis struck out a pair without allowing a baserunner in a scoreless inning of work to earn his 32nd save of the season Monday against the Pirates.

Davis threw 10 of 14 pitches for strikes as he retired the side in order to preserve a two-run victory. He was knocked around for five total runs while blowing saves in each of his previous two appearances, but he received public support from manager Bud Black and performed admirably in his first appearance since. Davis still has an unsightly 4.98 ERA on the season, but his 32 saves rank first in the National League and he should continue seeing plenty of opportunities if he can maintain some consistency.