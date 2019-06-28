Davis (1-3) was saddled with the loss against the Dodgers on Thursday, giving up three hits and four earned runs over one inning in Colorado's 12-8 defeat. He struck out none and walked one.

Davis entered with the game tied 8-8 in the ninth inning, but he couldn't preserve the deadlock as he gave up an RBI single to Chris Taylor before Kike Hernandez provided the big blow with a pinch-hit three-run homer. The veteran has struggled mightily since returning from the injured list with an oblique injury, as he's now given up 12 earned runs over 9.1 innings, yielding three homers and walking six batters over that stretch. Manager Bud Black hasn't given an indication that Davis' role is in jeopardy yet, but with Scott Oberg dealing to the tune of a 2.04 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP over 39.2 innings, Davis will need to right the ship soon if he wants to maintain his grasp on the role.