Manager Bud Black said Friday that the club is talking about making changes at the back end of the bullpen, Patrick Saunders of The Denver Post reports.

Davis coughed up four runs in one inning Thursday, leading to his third loss and pushing his ERA to an even 6.00. The veteran's walk rate had been trending in the wrong direction for years, but those control problems have reached an entirely new level this season, a development which Black called "concerning." The Rockies are paying Davis a ton, but at this point, it's tough to justify keeping him in the closer role. Scott Oberg filled in capably earlier in the year when Davis was out with an oblique injury and would presumably step back in if a change were made.