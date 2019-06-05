Rockies' Wade Davis: Throws BP session
Davis (oblique) threw a successful live batting practice session in Chicago on Wednesday, Nick Groke of The Athletic reports.
The right-hander said the session went well as he continues to work his way back from the oblique injury that landed him on the 10-day IL on May 22. He's been progressing steadily and looks on track to reclaim his closer role from Scott Oberg in the near future, although it still hasn't been announced whether the Rockies will give Davis a minor-league rehab stint before he rejoins the club.
