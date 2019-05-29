Rockies' Wade Davis: Throws for fourth straight day
Davis (oblique) threw for a fourth consecutive day Wednesday, Kyle Newman of The Denver Post reports.
Davis resumed throwing over the weekend and advanced to medium-intensity catch from about 100 feet Wednesday. Based on how he's feeling the right-hander believes he'll bee ready to rejoin the Rockies sooner than later. "I threw some fastballs today and they felt pretty good," Davis said. "I've thrown the last four days, and I'm starting to get to a point where I don't really feel (the oblique injury)." Davis is expected to throw a bullpen session in the coming days, after which a more concrete timetable for his return will hopefully come into focus.
