Rockies' Wade Davis: Tosses scoreless ninth for seventh save
Davis worked around a walk in a scoreless inning of work to earn his seventh save of the season Sunday against the Nationals.
Davis threw just 10 of 20 pitches for strikes as he labored a bit, issuing his third walk on the young season to Bryce Harper. He closed things out with no damage done, however, lowering his ERA to 2.45. Davis has converted all but one of his eight opportunties and is adapting quite well to his new surroundings.
More News
-
Rockies' Wade Davis: Records sixth save of season•
-
Rockies' Wade Davis: Strikes out two to lock down Padres•
-
Rockies' Wade Davis: Blows first save Saturday•
-
Rockies' Wade Davis: Earns fourth save Thursday•
-
Rockies' Wade Davis: Collects one-out save•
-
Rockies' Wade Davis: Picks up first save of season Saturday•
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 4
Losing Josh Donaldson doesn't sting as badly if you have his replacement, says our Scott White,...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 4
Mike Foltynewicz looks like a must with two-starts, but who else does Scott White like in Week...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Sit Harper
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Waivers: Deep-league adds
Heath Cummings takes a look at players owned in less than 25 percent of leagues in search of...
-
Still believing in these struggling SPs?
Some big-name pitchers have fallen short of expectations so far. Our Scott White explains why...
-
Roto trade values chart
What are big movers like Shohei Ohtani and Tim Anderson worth in a trade? Scott White shares...