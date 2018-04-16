Davis worked around a walk in a scoreless inning of work to earn his seventh save of the season Sunday against the Nationals.

Davis threw just 10 of 20 pitches for strikes as he labored a bit, issuing his third walk on the young season to Bryce Harper. He closed things out with no damage done, however, lowering his ERA to 2.45. Davis has converted all but one of his eight opportunties and is adapting quite well to his new surroundings.