The Rockies selected Bernabel's contract from Triple-A Albuquerque on Saturday.

This move was anticipated after Colorado traded long-time third baseman Ryan McMahon to the Yankees on Friday. Bernabel has put together a strong season with Albuquerque, slashing .301/.356/.450 with eight home runs, 45 RBI and five stolen bases over 75 games. He logged significant time at both third base and first base in the minors, but Bernabel figures to spend most of his time at the hot corner with the Rockies after McMahon's departure and could be given the opportunity to start on a frequent basis. Neither his power nor his speed are above average, so he'll likely need to hit for a high average to be an appealing fantasy asset.