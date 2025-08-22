Rockies' Warming Bernabel: Remains out of lineup
Bernabel (face) remains out of the lineup for Friday's game in Pittsburgh.
Bernabel had to be scratched from Thursday's lineup versus the Dodgers after being struck in the face with a throw during pregame infield drills. His removal from the lineup that day was deemed precautionary, but Colorado will hold him out for at least one additional start. Orlando Arcia will cover first base in Bernabel's stead.
