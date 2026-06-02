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Rockies' Welinton Herrera: Done for season with torn UCL

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Rockies manager Warren Schaeffer announced Monday that Herrera (elbow) has been diagnosed with a torn UCL and will miss the remainder of the season, Jack Janes of MLB.com reports.

Colorado placed Herrera on the 15-day injured list Friday due to left elbow inflammation, but he was shifted to the 60-day IL just two days later after a follow-up MRI apparently revealed that the 22-year-old reliever was dealing with ligament damage. Schaeffer said that the Rockies don't currently have a timeline for Herrera to go under the knife, as the left-hander will presumably receive additional medical evaluations before deciding whether to get Tommy John surgery, an internal brace procedure or a hybrid of the two. Even if Herrera avoids a UCL reconstruction and instead has a UCL repair surgery, he's still likely to require close to a full year of rehab and recovery before returning to game action in the middle or second half of the 2027 season.

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