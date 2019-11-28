Play

Parsons was designated for assignment by the Rockies on Wednesday.

Parsons was claimed off waivers from the Braves in August and once again be exposed to the waiver wire. The 27-year-old posted a 3.52 ERA and 1.57 WHIP in 17 outings for Atlanta, but he struggled even more in Colorado with a 6.98 ERA and 1.91 WHIP in 15 appearances.

